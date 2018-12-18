Officials suspect arson in Madison Co. house fire

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Crews responded Tuesday afternoon to a fire at a vacant Madison County house.

The Madison County Fire Department responded around 4:45 p.m. when a passerby reported the house fire in the 700 block of Reeves Road in Medon.

Madison County Fire Chief Eric Turner said there was no one at the home and the time, and no injuries were reported.

Turner said crews were able to get the fire under control in around 10 minutes. He said the home was secure when crews arrived.

Turner said they suspect arson and that the investigation is ongoing.

The fire was contained to one bedroom in the center of the home and caused minor damage.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.