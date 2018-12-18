Police seek suspects after stolen guns, gifts found in Dyersburg homes

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Police are searching for two men after stolen Christmas presents, guns and other items were found in two Dyersburg homes.

Police say Jakobe Johnson, 20, and Roderick Turner, 27, are wanted on charges of aggravated burglary.

Police say three long guns, six handguns, and other items were stolen from two homes.

Police later found some of the stolen property, as well as wrapped Christmas presents, under the suspects’ tree, while executing a search warrant.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s and Turner’s location is asked to call the Dyersburg Police Department at 731-285-1212.