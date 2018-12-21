‘Be a Giver’ scavenger hunt brings local community together

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — People in Huntingdon are running all over town thanks to a unique scavenger hunt.

“First, it’s not me, it’s the Lord,” Chad Barnhart, the man who started the Be a Giver scavenger hunt, said. “I’m just a vessel. He’s the one steering the boat.”

Barnhart says the Lord put this on his heart to do this holiday season.

“It’s been so positive, literally zero negativity,” Barnhart said about the hunt.

Each hunt starts with a post on Facebook.

“Then a few hours later or periodically throughout the day, we’ll post another clue, and after you get five, six or seven clues, you’ve got to put all the clues together,” Barnhart said.

The first clue was hidden at Thomas Park and was found in just a couple of hours.

“I asked the Lord to help me a little bit and bless me with better hiding expertise, you could say,” Barnhart said.

Now, he’s on hunt number six.

If you find the winning message, you win $100 and other prizes donated by local businesses.

“Everybody’s come together, like literally people are having a blast, from young kids, to older people, law enforcement, you know, anybody is just tickled to death,” Barnhart said.

Barnhart says the hunts are getting people in the giving spirit. “A lot of people are out that have told me they’re out with their kids, but they don’t need the money, so if they find it they’re gonna give it to somebody,” he said.

Barnhart says the Be a Giver hunt happening now is the last one for the season.

If you haven’t started looking yet, you’ve still got time He says this is his best hiding spot yet.