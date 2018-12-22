Brief Morning Showers, Mostly Clear Skies Sunday Afternoon

Weather Update – 11:10 p.m. – Saturday, December 22nd

After mostly sunny skies ended the day, clouds have begun to roll in for the night. A surface low in the southern plains will move just south of the area overnight. Not a whole lot of precipitation will be associated with this.

Tonight we can expect just a few spotty showers, primarily closer to the Tennessee River area. Lows will range anywhere from lower 40s to upper 30s. We did briefly reach 37°F earlier in the night, but temperatures quickly rose to the middle 40s, with temperatures expected to stay steady in the low 40s overnight. Winds will be out of the southeast staying calm before shifting more northwesterly by early Sunday.

TOMORROW:

Scattered showers will continue in the morning before dying out. By the afternoon we’ll see the clouds begin to clear out, giving us mostly clear conditions for the last half of the day. This also allows us to slightly warm up a bit more. Cold air advection behind that system that moves in overnight will keep highs cooler but seasonable, with highs in the middle to upper 40s.

Winds will begin to become calm once again Sunday night. Mostly sunny conditions continue for much of our Christmas Eve and warming up a bit too. Temperatures will actually be warmer than average, with highs in the middle to upper 60s by Thursday. That will be associated with increased chances of rain as we go towards the middle of the week. The chance for some storms is likely Thursday evening. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Corallys

Facebook – facebook.com/corallystv

Email – cortiz@wbbjtv.com