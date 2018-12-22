Two Jackson natives give back to their community with the ‘Hug & Hustle Love Day’

JACKSON, Tenn– Entrepreneurs Anthony Cuyler and Jamaal Brady said they want to show their community a little love, one coat at a time.

“These coat, whenever whoever put them on they gone remember some love.” said CEO of Better Balance Fitness, Jamaal Brady.

A day of love, that began just as an idea, has turned into an early Christmas for many.

The two Jackson natives joined together to give back to their community with gifts that they say come out of love.

Jamaal Brady CEO of Better Balance Fitness says he didn’t expect to see many people come out Saturday afternoon.

“I mean this just came together this way, we didn’t even plan it to be this close to Christmas, it really just happen this way the turn out is overwhelming,” Brady said.

Anthony Cuyler creator of the Hugs and Hustle mentoring program said he wanted to give back to show kids what love means.

“Kids don’t know how to love, be emotional , or even communicate what they going through because they haven’t been taught,” said Anthony Cuyler.

“Picking a family to give one thing to its okay, but if I can give a whole bunch of coats to a lot of people I was down with that.,” Cuyler said.

The Love Day coat drive gave not just any coats, but brand new North Face coats, along with clothes and toys.

One of the biggest moments of the event is when one deserving family was gracious enough to receive a vehicle, with up to $800 for Christmas.

Some kids wore their new coats shortly outside as firemen of the Jackson Fire Department took them on a tour of their station.

“I like the coat because it’s warm inside and it’s a very nice coat and i’m glad he gave it to me for Christmas,” said Brayla Hollis.