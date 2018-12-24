A Few Spotty Showers By Christmas Morning

Weather Update – 8:15 p.m. – Monday, December 24th

Merry Christmas everyone! We had a seasonable winter day today after a cold start in the 20s this morning. High pressure was centered over us and as it continues to move out of the area this allows for clouds to build in. Tonight will be mostly cloudy, which could help prevent us from dropping too much in temperatures. Lows will be around the mid 30s with light winds out of the south east.

Going into our Christmas Day we’ll continue to see considerable cloudiness with some sunshine breaking through at times. Highs will be similar to our Christmas Eve, reaching the low 50s. Along with the cloud cover we do have a slight chance for spotty showers early in the morning. Wednesday will mimic Tuesday in terms of conditions but it will be significantly warmer.

Temperatures the next couple of days will be above average, entering 60 degrees around mid-week. We are watching for our next rain maker ahead of a cold front that will move through Late Thursday. Ahead of that expect widespread showers with gusty conditions as early as Wednesday night with gusts up to 40 mph, and a few strong storms embedded within the showers. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

