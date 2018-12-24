Woman, 3 teens killed in West TN house fire

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say three teenagers and an adult have been killed in a house fire in a suburb of Memphis.

Collierville Fire Department Chief of Administration Mark King said the fire began Sunday night in a two-story home. King said the house was engulfed with flames and a man who lived in the home and a neighbor were trying to rescue people trapped inside when firefighters arrived.

King says the family that lives in the home were hosting three teenagers whose missionary parents were in India. The teens — ages 14, 15 and 17 — were killed. Also killed was a 46-year-old woman. King described her as the mother of the house.

King says the woman’s husband and their 13-year-old child were hospitalized with smoke inhalation. The fire’s cause is under investigation.