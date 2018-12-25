Gusts Up To 40 mph Likely By Wednesday Night

Weather Update – 11:13 p.m. – Tuesday, December 25th

Mostly sunny skies earlier today have now been followed by overcast skies. Similar to Christmas Eve, we could see temperatures drop to the upper 30s tonight. The next 24 hours we will begin to see more warm, moist air move in. Tonight will be calm with southeasterly winds but by Wednesday night we’ll see more gusty conditions.

TOMORROW:

Temperatures will be slightly warmer Wednesday but should stay just below 60 degrees. Expect it to be mostly cloudy for much of the day with a few spotty showers possible especially along the Mississippi River area in the morning. By the evening, we’ll begin to see those gusty conditions, which are due to a tight pressure gradient. Gusts will be as high as 45 mph by early Thursday morning. All this will be ahead of a front that will move through late Thursday. It will also bring in some moderate rain and a few strong storms.

Forecast rainfall by Friday afternoon could be anywhere from 0.75 inches to over an inch and half in some spots, with localized amounts up to 2 inches. Right now there is no severe weather risk but some of the storms could be strong and areas along and south of Interstate 40 have the best chance for both strong storms and heavier rain amounts.

Since showers begin to pop up early that day by late evening they should begin to taper off and become a bit more scattered, slowly clearing out going into Friday. Friday looks a lot more clear just slightly cooler. Rain chances will be low up until our next chance for some scattered showers just before the New Year. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Corallys

Facebook – facebook.com/corallystv

Email – cortiz@wbbjtv.com