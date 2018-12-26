Busiest week for Goodwill donations

JACKSON, Tenn. — “From the 26th to the 31st is typically the busiest time of year for donations,” Teri Haycraft, store manager at Goodwill, said.

And Goodwill is making sure they have enough people to handle all the donations.

“It can run anywhere from just five and up to 15 people, so we do have different people scheduled to stagger in at different times,” Haycraft said.

The workers know when they hear that bell it’s time to get to work.

“When they drive up, it’ll ring the bell, my DEC guys will automatically just run out, bring them a receipt,” Haycraft said.

Once those donations are dropped off, they’re brought in to the back part of the building, they’re sorted into yellow tubs or bigger rolling carts. Then, the clothes are put on hangers and priced.

But it’s not just clothes being donated. They take games, purses and even cars.

Haycraft says this day last year the store got 109 donations.

“I’ve been watching my trends over the last few weeks and it has increased, so I expect this week to just be amazing for us.”

And your donations do more than just put clothes on people’s backs.

“It allows me to employ people who would otherwise have barriers,” Haycraft said. “It allows them to have training and education for people who might not have another source to go to.”

And if you have bigger items to donate, you can schedule a free home pick up.

The donation center is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.