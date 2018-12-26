Rain Moves In Overnight Along With Gusty Conditions

Weather Update – 11:18 p.m. – Wednesday, December 26th

Rain is already at our doorstep at this hour. Some light scattered showers will move through overnight, mainly after midnight. Also at midnight, a Wind Advisory will go into effect until 6 p.m. Thursday. Gusts will be out of the southeast and not associated with the passing of the fronts that will be bringing us rain. They could exceed 30, even 40 miles per hour at times in the early morning hours on Thursday. As warm, moist air moves along with the warm front temperatures will also be mild, with lows staying into the low to mid 50s tonight.

The second round of rain will be later Thursday morning as early as 9 a.m., when a line of rain ahead of an approaching cold front quickly moves through. This will give us more moderate rain with occasional heavy downpours, and the chance for a few strong storms embedded in that line. Main impacts though weather-wise is the strong gusts and rainfall that could cause minor localized flooding, especially in low lying areas or near rivers.

Rainfall amounts are expected anywhere from 1-2 inches by the time the rain clears out early Friday morning. This could put us near the wettest year on record. After this rain event we’ll enter a brief dry period until the next chance for some scattered showers moves in Sunday and into the new year. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

