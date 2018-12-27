Mostly Sunny Skies Return

Weather Update – 11:02 p.m. – Thursday, December 27th

We went from gusty and wet conditions this morning, to calm and dry by the evening. Rain quickly moved through this afternoon, exiting the area by around 4 p.m. This allowed for a brief warm up where temperatures went to the mid 50s to upper 50s, almost near 60°F. A cold front is expected to move through after 1 a.m. but ahead of it we could see spotty showers develop briefly. Since most of the cooler air won’t catch up until tomorrow afternoon lows will stay mild, dropping into the upper 40s.

The frontal passage does allow high pressure to build in briefly behind it. Besides a few clouds in the early morning, we should be mostly sunny before midday tomorrow. Highs will be cooler but still above average, in the low 50s. Winds will be out of the west northwest, which helps bring in that dry, cool air.

This fair weather lasts through Saturday, which will start off as partly cloudy before seeing clouds increase later that night. By Sunday expect some light scattered showers through Monday, which will bring in our next round of rain to end the year. We currently sit at 74.87 inches of rain, and need more than 1.11 inches to be the wettest year on record. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

