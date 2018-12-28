A Mix Of Sun And Clouds To Start The Weekend

Weather Update – 10:52 p.m. – Friday, December 28th

Temperatures continue to drop at this time. Lows tonight are excepted to drop around freezing after cooler air pooled in behind the cold front that moved through this afternoon. Because of that, we’ll be clear going into the weekend. Winds will mainly be out of the northwest, the same direction where all the cooler air further north is moving in from.

Highs will be around average for tomorrow, ranging anywhere from the low to mid 40s. It will be an overall fair day, with a mixture of clouds and sun. There will be a slow gradual increase of clouds later Saturday night. We will have a boundary to our south that lifts up north and brings in warm, moist air starting Sunday. Scattered shows will being to pop-up Sunday evening until the rest of the rain moves in overnight.

It will be heavy at times but will not last very long, clearing out by the evening on New Year’s Eve. In terms of rainfall amounts there’s still a bit of uncertainty. Models have ranged amounts anywhere from 1-2 inches of rain from late Sunday to Monday evening.

Again like we’ve been mentioning all week, we need over 1.11 inches of rain to beat the record for wettest year in Jackson. This also is putting a strain on flooding concerns around the Tennessee River especially in Savannah, which is currently under a Flood Warning until further notice. Meteorologist Brian Davis will have the latest forecast on Good Morning West Tennessee but stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Corallys

Facebook – facebook.com/corallystv

Email – cortiz@wbbjtv.com