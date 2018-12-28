Jackson-Madison Co. Library to extend hours

JACKSON, Tenn. — Book lovers are in luck after a recent announcement from the Jackson-Madison County Library.

Leaders with the library announced they will extend their hours.

The library director says they previously had longer hours but had to cut back due to lack of funding. Now they are back to being fully funded.

The new schedule will begin Jan. 2 when they reopen after the New Year’s holiday. The new hours will be 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The director says her staff has been accommodating in shifting their schedules to better serve the community.

“Our logo is opening doors, and so we are trying to find ways to be open longer and to just be more available to our patrons,” library director Dinah Harris said.