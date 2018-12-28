New year brings new laws in Tennessee

NASHVILLE — There are a total of 30 new Tennessee laws going into effect for the new year, one involving local grocery stores.

Wine sales in grocery stores will become legal on Sundays, meaning you can snag a bottle of wine at your local grocery store starting Jan. 6.

The state will be required to create a state vehicle abuse hotline and website as of Jan. 1. State vehicles will also be required to display decals with information about the hotline and website.

Other laws include doctors being required to offer women an ultrasound before getting an abortion; the creation of a new state panel to gather data to help prevent suicides; a new limit on opioid prescriptions to a three-day supply for new patients, with a few exceptions; and law enforcement will now be required to provide formal notices within five days of property seizures.