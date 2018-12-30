Slight Risk For Severe Weather Monday Afternoon

Weather Update – 11:08 p.m. – Sunday, December 30th

Rain will continue to be widespread tonight. It will become heavy at times overnight with a scattered chance for a storm or two. Warm, moist air associated with a warm front lifts north as a surface low moves towards Arkansas tonight. That also means we’ll be warming up gradually overnight instead of cooling down, with a low around 50°F before we do. By tomorrow highs will be in the mid 60s.

When the warm front begins to reach West Tennessee the rain ahead of that will be less steady and scattered, so we could see brief breaks in the rain in the early morning hours. That system continues to lift north and east and as it moves towards the east, showers begin to form again ahead of a cold front associated with the low. This will be a more condensed line of showers, with some severe storms likely embedded.

Most of West Tennessee has a slight chance for severe weather tomorrow afternoon. The main line is expected to move through the area anywhere from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. before gradually drying out in the evening when the cold front passes.

The severe weather threats include impacts front damaging winds associated with the line of storms, and a secondary threat of an isolated tornado or two. Periods of heavy rain will continue to impact in terms of minor flooding in low lying areas and around small creeks and rivers, especially around the Tennessee River. After this we will enter the new year dry briefly before our next chance for rain and a possible wintry mix late Wednesday into Thursday. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest New Year’s forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

