BREAKING: Historic Jackson restaurant Baudo’s to close this month

JACKSON, Tenn. — Baudo’s Restaurant, one of Jackson’s longest-running restaurants, will close this month.

The restaurant’s last day of business will be Jan. 19, according to a news release from the owners.

The family-owned business was established in 1965.

The owners provided a written statement about the closure, which reads in part:

For the past 54 years, the family members and loyal staff of Baudo’s Restaurant have proudly served homemade Italian food to the people of West Tennessee. Started as a small pizza place in 1965 by Helen & Buzz Baudo, Baudo’s has grown into a West Tennessee Icon. Many “firsts” have happened at Baudo’s – the first pizza in Jackson, the first fine dining restaurant, the first discotheque and dance club, the first restaurant to offer liquor by the drink, the first comedy club and one of the first restaurants to offer off-site catering. Sadly, all good things come to an end. Baudo’s Restaurant will be closing January 19, 2019. While this will be our official last day of business, we intend to operate fully until then. We encourage all who have gift cards to use them before this date as no refunds will be possible.

You can read the full statement on the restaurant’s website.