Local residents react to Sears closure

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local mall is losing a major anchor retailer, and the community has mixed reactions.

“I remember over the years you could go over there and buy a wide selection of jewelry and things like that, but I’ve noticed that inventory had been put aside,” resident Chico Hayley said.

After filing for bankruptcy, the Sears franchise announced that they would be closing numerous stores across the country, including the Sears in Jackson’s Old Hickory Mall.

“I knew that Sears was probably going to close. I’ve been following their financial news,” resident John Johnson said.

There are some who say the Sears closing came as a surprise, but there are others who say they were expecting the store to close.

“I really wasn’t surprised because basically they had moved their inventory down to televisions and washing machines, and how many televisions and washing machines do you buy in a lifetime?” Hayley said.

CBL Properties, which owns Old Hickory Mall, said in a statement that they are working to redevelop the Sears building, but at this time it’s too early to provide a concrete timeline or tenant names. They says their next step will be to continue discussions and negotiations with alternate users.

“I guess with Sears closing I do expect the mall to hurt and suffer a little bit more,” Hayley said. “It’s been suffering over the years, and I think a lot of people and Jacksonians are actually ready for a new mall.”

“I would be happy to see that happen so they can do something else with the property,” Johnson said.

Sears is set to close in March of this year. It was one of the first anchor stores when Old Hickory Mall opened in north Jackson in 1967.