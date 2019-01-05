Warmer Conditions Expected Through The Weekend

Weather Update – 11:02 p.m. – Saturday, January 5th

After a sun-filled day, we’ll continue to stay mainly clear for tonight. Due to the combination of calm winds, clear skies and damp surfaces from the rain, we will see some dense fog develop. There is a Dense Fog Advisory for 11 counties including Madison County starting midnight until 10 a.m. Sunday.

Visibility could be less than 2 miles in some spots. Overnight we’ll cool down into the mid 30s with relatively calm winds out of the southwest. Those winds are also helping bring in some warm air towards the area and the highs these next few days will reflect that.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny to start with clouds mixing in through the day; highs warm into the low 60s. Lows will also be warmer than normal. Normal highs this time of year are around 48°F and lows just below freezing around 29°F. Lows will be in the middle to upper 40s through Monday.

Some rain in the forecast will actually bring in colder air behind it. Light showers ahead of a cold front will bring showers Monday afternoon and evening. It will move through sometime early Tuesday. The colder, arctic air behind it will eventually catch up Tuesday night. Some areas could even struggle to reach the 40s by Thursday afternoon. After Monday though much of the week is dry, with possible rain by next weekend. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest New Year’s forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Corallys

Facebook – facebook.com/corallystv

Email – cortiz@wbbjtv.com