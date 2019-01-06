Scattered Showers Move In Monday

Weather Update – 11:27 p.m. – Sunday, January 6th

We wrapped up the weekend with mild and dry conditions. We’ll begin the work week though with the return of some rain. For tonight, lows will be in the upper 40s as we continue to see mild conditions these next few days. Average lows are usually around 30 degrees. Clouds will build in overnight and by tomorrow afternoon we will see a few scattered showers.

The showers ahead of a cold front will be light and won’t last long, so many areas might not see rain at all. It will be breezy at times, with winds from the south southwest between 10-15 miles per hour. The showers will diminish by the evening but the cold front doesn’t move through until early Tuesday morning. By then we’ll see gradual clearing and cooling through the day. Highs will be in the lower 60s by midday Tuesday before they begin to drop for the day.

Colder conditions return for the last half of the week with highs anywhere in the mid to low 40s into next weekend. After Monday much of the week is dry, with possible rain by next weekend. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Corallys

Facebook – facebook.com/corallystv

Email – cortiz@wbbjtv.com

