Union’s Campbell reflects on 600 win milestone

JACKSON, Tenn. — Greatness is something that is often pursued, but rarely achieved. With the win over Auburn Montgomery this past Thursday, Union’s Mark Campbell became the fastest coach in the history of basketball to reach 600 wins, truly accomplishing something great.

Coach Campbell is now in his 20th season as the union women’s head coach, a place he’s enjoyed settling into.

Throughout his years on the sideline, Campbell has seen successful years, winning a total of 5 national championships at various levels. But according to Coach Campbell, it’s the relationships with players and coaches that have been the highlight of his career.

Winning ball games is easily the main focus for many coaches across the country, but it’s Campbell faith that motivates him to lead young athletes.

Campbell has no timeline for when he will call it quits. He plans on leaving that decision up to the Lord.

Union currently sits at a record of 15-1, with two home games coming up this weekend against Delta State and Mississippi College.