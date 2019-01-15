Ex-dance teacher in Franklin pleads guilty to sex charges

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities in Middle Tennessee say a former dance instructor has pleaded guilty to sex charges involving a 14-year-old girl.

The Tennessean reports 30-year-old Ross McCord of Brentwood will serve eight years in prison on two counts of statutory rape by an authority figure. During Monday’s hearing, McCord apologized for his actions. His lawyer, Eric Larsen, told the judge it is unlikely McCord will receive parole.

A Franklin police news release said police began investigating the former DC Dance Factory instructor last October after the girl’s parents came forward with information regarding McCord and their daughter.

An attorney for DC Dance Factory said in a statement that the studio severed ties with McCord after learning about the allegations from police.