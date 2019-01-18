Severe Weather and Winter Weather Possible Saturday

Weather Update – 3:45 p.m. – Friday, January 18th

A cold front bringing arctic air will arrive on Saturday with a chance for thunderstorms from tonight through Saturday morning. The rain that comes with that front could change over to wintry weather by Saturday afternoon and evening. Get ready for some wild weather in West Tennessee over the next 48 hours. A Wind Advisory has been issued for all of West Tennessee from noon on Saturday to 3 a.m. Sunday morning. Gusts up to 40 miles per hour are possible and may result in power outages Saturday night.

TONIGHT

It’s going to be a warm evening in West Tennessee with temperatures in the low 50s at the coolest point of the night. Expect winds to start picking up speed by midnight with gusts between 20 and 30 mph possible. Showers and thunderstorms are likely tonight as well with strong thunderstorms possible. Southwest Tennessee is at the greatest risk where there’s a level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather. Damaging winds are the main threat, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Tomorrow morning will start off with heavy rain and a continued chance for thunderstorms in West Tennessee. Once again, we’ll remain on guard for severe weather Saturday morning as a cold front moves through the area. Showers will gradually get lighter as we go from the morning into the afternoon. There may even be a break in the rain later in the morning and early afternoon with some sunshine that could provide local city and state transportation departments to pre-treat the roads before rain changes to snow Saturday afternoon and evening. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for updates to the forecast snowfall totals, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

