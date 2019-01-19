Snow Showers End Early, Cold Air Moves In

Weather Update – 11:28 p.m. – Saturday, January 19th

Some light snow is still falling for areas further northeast but otherwise we are seeing some flurries lingering. There have been reports of over an inch of snow in Martin and Dyersburg and their surrounding areas, with up to 2 inches in Union City as of this hour. The rest of the night will consist of windy conditions, below freezing temperatures and black ice. Winds have been sustained up to 25 mph at times and gusts have been as strong as 40 mph, making it feel even colder outside.

Any left over water will freeze tonight as lows drop into the lower 20s. That means black ice can cause some safety concerns on the roads overnight and Sunday morning. Clouds will stick around much of the morning with some sunshine returning by the afternoon.

The cold arctic air will keep highs below freezing tomorrow, but winds will have finally calmed down, staying light out of the north northwest between 5-10 mph. By Sunday night lows will be in the upper teens for some with fair conditions, so bundle up! These freezing conditions don’t last too long. By Tuesday we’ll see highs in the 50s along with the return of some rain. Chief Meteorologist Tom Meiners will be monitoring road conditions for Sunday morning but stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

