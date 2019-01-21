John L. Thompson, Jr.

Personal Information:

John L. Thompson was a U.S. Army Veteran during WWII. He served in the Dutch New Guinea Campaign and the Asiatic Pacific Theater. He was an M1 Rifle Sharp Shooter, Carbine Sharp Shooter, and was a T5 Medical Technician, in the 24th Division. John served as Company Aid Man in Hollandia and Woodlark Islands. He aided wounded men under fire in forward area, administering first aid and moving on to next man. He also served with the 16th portable hospital as assistant in operating room. John earned the following ribbons and citations: Good Conduct Ribbon, American Theater Ribbon, Asiatic Pacific Ribbon (2 Battle Stars), Philipines Campaign Ribbon (1 Battle Star), and Presidential Unit Citation (1 Oak Leaf Cluster). John also attended Memphis State University and Bethel College. His passions were his family, boating, and fishing. The family requests that memorials be made to: DAV, Caris HealthCare, or the Humane Society.