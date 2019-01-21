Kert W. Blackwood

WBBJ Staff,

 

Kert. W. Blackwood
82
Henry County Healthcare Center
Sunday, January 20, 2019
1:00 P.M. Wednesday, January 23, 2019
McEvoy Funeral Home
Jim Poe, Art Smith, and Dave Vance
Bethesda Cemetery
After 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday until service time.
April 15, 1936 in Henry County, Tennessee
David  John Roberts, Dan Roberts, Art Smith, Dave Vance, Scott Fredrick, Johnny Driver. Honorary: Jim Borne, Jerry Culpepper, Rick Pepple
Kersey Walker Blackwood and Frances Norton Blackwood, both preceded
David John (Gini) Roberts, Paris, Tennessee

Dan Lee (Jane) Roberts, Jackson, Tennessee

James Gerald Roberts, preceded
Jane Roberts Driver, preceded
Mr. Blackwood is also survived by numerous great nieces and nephews.
Kert was a member of Maplewood Baptist Church. He formerly was the chairman for the  Henry County Republican Party, past president for the Volunteers For Freedom Tea Party, moderator for Traditional American Movement Forum, and faithful advocate for Christian and Constitutional Principles. Kert loved God, his family, and his country.

In lieu of flowers the family request that memorials be made to: Maplewood Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 106, Paris, TN 38242 or to Gideons International, Henry County – North Camp, P.O. Box 583, Paris, TN 38242