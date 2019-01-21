Kert W. Blackwood
|Kert. W. Blackwood
|82
|Henry County Healthcare Center
|Sunday, January 20, 2019
|1:00 P.M. Wednesday, January 23, 2019
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Jim Poe, Art Smith, and Dave Vance
|Bethesda Cemetery
|After 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday until service time.
|April 15, 1936 in Henry County, Tennessee
|David John Roberts, Dan Roberts, Art Smith, Dave Vance, Scott Fredrick, Johnny Driver. Honorary: Jim Borne, Jerry Culpepper, Rick Pepple
|Kersey Walker Blackwood and Frances Norton Blackwood, both preceded
|David John (Gini) Roberts, Paris, Tennessee
Dan Lee (Jane) Roberts, Jackson, Tennessee
James Gerald Roberts, preceded
|Jane Roberts Driver, preceded
|Mr. Blackwood is also survived by numerous great nieces and nephews.
|Kert was a member of Maplewood Baptist Church. He formerly was the chairman for the Henry County Republican Party, past president for the Volunteers For Freedom Tea Party, moderator for Traditional American Movement Forum, and faithful advocate for Christian and Constitutional Principles. Kert loved God, his family, and his country.
In lieu of flowers the family request that memorials be made to: Maplewood Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 106, Paris, TN 38242 or to Gideons International, Henry County – North Camp, P.O. Box 583, Paris, TN 38242