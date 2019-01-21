Kert. W. Blackwood

Kert was a member of Maplewood Baptist Church. He formerly was the chairman for the Henry County Republican Party, past president for the Volunteers For Freedom Tea Party, moderator for Traditional American Movement Forum, and faithful advocate for Christian and Constitutional Principles. Kert loved God, his family, and his country. In lieu of flowers the family request that memorials be made to: Maplewood Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 106, Paris, TN 38242 or to Gideons International, Henry County – North Camp, P.O. Box 583, Paris, TN 38242