Local churches come together to commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in song

JACKSON, Tenn.–Local church choirs celebrated Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. through song.

Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Jackson hosted the concert.

Many other church congregations from Jackson and surrounding areas also attended. Concert attendees commemorated Dr. King and the strides he made for the country and hope to come together as a community and celebrate through music.

“We need to know how we actually got here and why we are actually free. It took him marching and being who he was and doing what he did to get us to where we are right now. So its very important to memorialize that every year,” said E.J. Shelton, a member of Zion Church.

Some of the churches who participated were Mount Moriah, Historical First Baptist Church, Zion Church and Morning Star Church in Humboldt.

Many people participating in and attending the concert came from out of town.