Martin police provide safe meeting place for online transactions

MARTIN, Tenn. — Residents buying and selling items online now have a safe place to meet.

The Martin Police Department has set aside a meeting area outside their department for people buying and selling items listed online, according to a news release.

The area is marked with a sign and is located in the northwest corner of the parking lot outside the department, located at 732 North Lindell Street.

Police Chief Don Teal says the initiative is a way for police to ensure the safety of the town’s citizens.

“We’re committed to safeguarding the lives and property of the people in our community,” Chief Teal said in the release. “The Safe Zone offers us an invaluable way to do that and reduce the sense of anxiety many residents feel whenever they are buying or selling items advertised online. By helping our residents feel safer, we’re improving the quality of life in our community and accomplishing an important goal in the strategic plan.”

Chief Teal also said the area can be used for child custody exchanges.

The Martin Police Department will not make any representations or warranties regarding the goods or services transferred between parties.