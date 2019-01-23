Aubrey Jo Tucker

Aubrey Jo Tucker, one day old, died peacefully in her mother’s arms at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt Friday, January 18, 2019. She was born the day before and met the eyes of Jesus twenty-one hours later.

She is deeply loved by her mother, Anna Marie Tucker; grandparents Claude and Denise Tucker of Jackson and Jamie and Daniel Lewis of Slayden, Mississippi; great-grandparents Jerry and Betty Patterson of Jackson; and Dr. Joe Tucker of Humboldt; aunts Emily Stubblefield (Justin) of Mt. Juliet, Shannon Wilson of Hornlake, Mississippi, Whitney Sweat of Jackson, and Lacey Lewis of Jackson; uncles Matthew Tucker of Jackson, and Joshua Watkins (Brittney) of Jackson; plus many cousins, great-aunts, great-uncles, and friends. She was preceded in death by her great grandmothers, Marie Patterson and Ira Belle Tucker.

Graveside services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that friends and family donate in Aubrey’s memory by helping other families through: Heaven’s Cradle, a Fund of West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation, 74 Director’s Row, Jackson, Tennessee 38305 or www.wthfoundation.org/give, the Chyanne Scott Foundation, 228 N. Tennessee Street, Jackson, Tennessee 38301, or City of Children c/o Campbell Street Church of Christ, 1490 Campbell St., Jackson, TN 38305.