Gov. Lee asks Tennessee agencies to assess shutdown impacts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — New Tennessee Republican Gov. Bill Lee says he’s asking his state agencies to assess impacts of the federal government shutdown.

Amid his first Cabinet meeting Tuesday, Lee told reporters he’s monitoring impacts, particularly around services like food stamps.

Days before Lee took office Saturday, the state announced it would offer February food stamp benefits on or before Jan. 20, not the first of the month.

Lee said he’s also asking agencies to map out theoretical 2 percent budget cuts but hasn’t decided whether he’ll request them.

With the exercise, Lee reasoned that in prosperous times, the state should prepare for possible future economic downturns.

Public hearings on agency budgets begin Friday.

Lee said he’ll also issue multiple executive orders this week.

Lee’s State of the State address will be March 4.