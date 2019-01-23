James “Earl” Holloway Sr.

JACKSON – James “Earl” Holloway Sr., age 82, passed away at his home Saturday January 19, 2019 following a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s. A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 26, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Malesus Baptist Church with Bro. Mark Cagle, officiating. Friends may visit with the family at the church from 11:00 AM until time of service.

Earl was the son of the late Luther and Lena Mai Collins Holloway. He was born in Malesus, TN and lived in Bemis, TN from early childhood until age 24. He graduated from J. B. Young Highschool in 1954 and began a career in sales with Frankland’s Carriage Co. Jackson, followed by a few years with Colonial Bread Co. He retired from the CocaCola Co., Jackson, TN in 1999 after 37 years of dedicated service and leadership. He earned an advanced industrial management certificate from Jackson State Community College in 1971.

Mr. Holloway served six years in TN Army National Guard and two years in US Anny Reserve.

He was an active member of Malesus Baptist Church for 50 years. He served as deacon chairman, teacher of an adult men’s Sunday School Class, leader in discipleship training and enjoyed all church functions until the ravages of Parkinson’s prevented active participation.

Mr. Holloway loved his family. He was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. Throughout life, Earl enjoyed the outdoors. “Pop” cherished countless trips to the river, lakes and woods with family. He patiently taught his sons and grandsons skills of the forest, hunting, fishing cleaning backlashes and removing occasional fishhooks from his lip or cheek after a son’s wayward cast, yet maintaining what appeared to be somewhat of a smile with a message. Earl had a great sense of humor, loved people unconditionally, and could bring sunshine to a cloudy day. Special hobbies were drawing, painting and carving until his hands became too unsteady with Parkinson’s tremors.

He and his wife June Turner Holloway, who survives, celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary December 28, 2018. Other survivors include two sons, James Earl Holloway Jr. and wife, Lesa, of Jackson, TN, Eddie Holloway of Bemis, TN, two grandsons, James Earl {Trey) Holloway III of Murfreesboro, TN and Seth Thomas Holloway of Colorado Springs, Colorado, two sisters-in-law, Joan Holloway of Jackson, TN and Bobbie Holloway of Crowley, LA, two nieces Sandra Holloway Simpson and husband, Allen of Somerville, TN and Tammy Holloway Spell of Crowley, LA, two great nieces, Melissa Cauley and husband, Matthew of Charleston, SC, Alicia Holloway of Jackson, TN, three great nephews, Chad Holloway of Jackson, TN, Westley Simpson of Rogers, AR, Christian Spell of Crowley, LA, three great-great nephews, Dylan, Dominic, and Bralynn Holloway of Jackson, TN and a great­ great niece, Delilah Holloway of Jackson, TN.

He was preceded in death by brothers, Teddy Ray Holloway, David Holloway, an infant brother Jerrald Wayne Holloway and niece, Denice Holloway.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorials be directed to Malesus Baptist Church or charity of donor’s choice.