Coyote Blues franchise holder says restaurant will reopen

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local Mexican restaurant will reopen in north Jackson after closing their previous location last year.

Coyote Blues will reopen in the former location of Blue Coast Burrito on Union University Drive in Thomsen Farms, franchise holder Barry Nabours told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News.

He said they do not yet have a date for when they will reopen. However, he said they plan to begin construction within the next week or two.

Nabours said they still plan to operate the restaurant’s food truck, which has continued to serve some of their dishes since the restaurant left its previous location on Stonebridge Boulevard.