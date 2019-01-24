St. Jude starting website to tell stories about patients

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis says it is starting an internet site that will contain stories about young patients and their families.

The Memphis-based hospital said in a news release Wednesday that the St. Jude Inspire website will use “words, images, sounds and videos” to tell stories about people connected to the hospital.

Richard Shadyac is the president of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude. He says the shareable platform will feature “children, dedicated staff, brave parents, adult survivors, innovative scientists, special visitors, and all the generous donors and volunteers.”

St. Jude is considered a leading researcher of cancer and other life-threatening diseases that affect children. Patients’ families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing and food.