Another Seasonable Day For Sunday

Weather Update – 11:10 p.m. – Saturday, January 26th

It was an overall seasonable Saturday. Highs reached the lower 50s along with mostly sunny skies. Tonight will be cold but still warmer than our average of 28°F, with lows dropping around the freezing mark. Winds will be staying light out of the southwest. Some flurries are possible, especially in the northern counties as mid-level clouds begin to build a bit.

Sunday will be similar to what we saw for Saturday. As some mid-level clouds move in, we can expect more of a mix of clouds and sun to start the day with some gradual clearing later in the afternoon. Highs will near 50°F depending on the amount of clouds. Winds will have shifted from the west north west, calming down by the evening.

We’ll see warmer but cloudier conditions return early Monday ahead of an approaching arctic front. The back end of that front will bring us some rain but the cold air behind it quickly moves in. This gives us the possibility of minor snow accumulations, especially southeast of I-40. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Corallys

Facebook – facebook.com/corallystv

Email – cortiz@wbbjtv.com