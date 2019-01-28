Funeral services for Elmo Yarbrough, Sr., age 81, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Thursday, January 31, 2019 at 1:00 PM at St. John No. 1 Missionary Baptist Church on Adair Road. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Mr. Yarbrough passed away on Wednesday, January 24, 2019 at his residence.

Visitation will begin Wednesday morning, January 30, 2019 from 10:00 am until 7:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Mr. Yarbrough will lie-in-state at St. John No. 1 Missionary Baptist Church on Thursday afternoon, January 31, 2019 from 12:00 pm until time of service.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-413-4922.