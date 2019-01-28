Funeral services for Frank Leon Watkins, Jr., age 85, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at 3:00 PM at the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mr. Watkins passed away on Saturday, January 19, 2019 at Jewish Ovation Rehabilitation Center in Milwaukee, WI.

Visitation will begin Tuesday afternoon, January 29, 2019 from 12:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Mr. Watkins will lie-in-state at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home on Wednesday morning, January 30, 2019 from 9:00 AM until time of service.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.