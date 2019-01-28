Mr. Paul M. Lucius

Mr. Paul M. Lucius, age 47 passed away on Friday, January 18, 2019 at his home in Friendship, TN. Mr. Lucius was born on June 29, 1971 in Chicago, IL.

He was preceded in death by his daughter: Carrie Lucius; one brother: Douglas Lucius; and his parents: Joseph Paul Lucius and Cleo Barnett Lucius.

Mr. Lucius is survived by one brother: Henry Lucius (Angela) of Hornbeak, TN; one niece: Brittany Bramlett (Colten) of Samburg, TN; four nephews: Chad Lucius of Ridgley, TN, Corey Lucius of Lenox, TN, Blake Lucius of Hornbeak, TN, Brian Lucius of Friendship, TN and Christopher Lucius of Newbern, TN; one great niece: Miranda Lucius of Alamo, TN; two great nephews: Landon Lucius of Hornbeak, TN and Larry Bramlett of Samburg, TN;

A Memorial Service to celebrate the life of Mr. Paul will be announced at a later date by the Bells Funeral Home.