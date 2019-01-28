Norman D. Yoder
|Norman D. Yoder of Paris, TN
|61
|His residence
|Sunday, January 27, 2019
|10:00 AM Thursday, January 31, 2019
|Bethel Mennonite Church, 1286 Midway Rd., Paris, TN 38242
|Pastor Henry Nissley of Calvary Mennonite Church
|New Boston Cemetery
|2:00-4:00 PM and 6:00-8:00 PM Wednesday, January 30, 2019
at Bethel Mennonite Church
|October 29, 1957 in Stuarts Draft, Virginia
|Derrick Yoder, Ryan Yoder, Austin Yoder, Kendal Yoder, Zachary Yoder, Andrew Yoder
|Simon A. Yoder and Arlene S. Yoder, both preceded
|Dorothy Miller Yoder of Paris, TN; Married: February 16, 1978
|JoAnna (Donald) Schrock- Green Ridge, MO
Keturah “Kaye” (Galen) Schrock- Paris, TN
Phyllis (Ethan) Mast- Lincoln, MO
|Olen (Charity) Yoder- Mt. Olive, MS
James (Elsie) Yoder- Paris, TN
Eugene (Caroline) Yoder- Southaven, MS
Philip Yoder- Macon, MS
Dennis (Rose) Yoder- Paris, TN
|22 surviving
|Pauline (Alvin) Schrock- Olney, IL
Martha (David) Wengerd- Standish, CA
Viola (John) Nissley- Kenton, TN
Kathy Schrock, preceded
Brother-in-law: Jonas Schrock- Litchfield, CA
|Alvin (Emma) Yoder- Lamar, MO
Elwood (Julia) Yoder- Russellville, KY
Elmer (Pauline) Yoder- Paris, TN
Everett (Elmina) Yoder- Paris, TN
Lyndon (Joann) Yoder- Bloomfield, MO
Ralph (Janice) Yoder- Paris, TN
|Many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
|Mr. Yoder was a member of Calvary Mennonite Church. He was owner and co-founder of Yoder Bros Meat Processing. He loved serving the community through the family operated business.