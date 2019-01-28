Norman D. Yoder

 Norman D. Yoder of Paris, TN
61
His residence
Sunday, January 27, 2019
10:00 AM Thursday, January 31, 2019
Bethel Mennonite Church, 1286 Midway Rd., Paris, TN 38242
Pastor Henry Nissley of Calvary Mennonite Church
New Boston Cemetery
2:00-4:00 PM and 6:00-8:00 PM Wednesday, January 30, 2019

at Bethel Mennonite Church

October 29, 1957 in Stuarts Draft, Virginia
Derrick Yoder, Ryan Yoder, Austin Yoder, Kendal Yoder, Zachary Yoder, Andrew Yoder
Simon A. Yoder and Arlene S. Yoder, both preceded
Dorothy Miller Yoder of Paris, TN; Married: February 16, 1978
JoAnna (Donald) Schrock- Green Ridge, MO

Keturah “Kaye” (Galen) Schrock- Paris, TN

Phyllis (Ethan) Mast- Lincoln, MO
Olen (Charity) Yoder- Mt. Olive, MS

James (Elsie) Yoder- Paris, TN

Eugene (Caroline) Yoder- Southaven, MS

Philip Yoder- Macon, MS

Dennis (Rose) Yoder- Paris, TN
22 surviving
Pauline (Alvin) Schrock- Olney, IL

Martha (David) Wengerd- Standish, CA

Viola (John) Nissley- Kenton, TN

Kathy Schrock, preceded

Brother-in-law: Jonas Schrock- Litchfield, CA
Alvin (Emma) Yoder- Lamar, MO

Elwood (Julia) Yoder- Russellville, KY

Elmer (Pauline) Yoder- Paris, TN

Everett (Elmina) Yoder- Paris, TN

Lyndon (Joann) Yoder- Bloomfield, MO

Ralph (Janice) Yoder- Paris, TN
Many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
Mr. Yoder was a member of Calvary Mennonite Church. He was owner and co-founder of Yoder Bros Meat Processing. He loved serving the community through the family operated business.