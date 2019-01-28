TBI identifies man killed in Dyer Co. officer-involved shooting
DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — A man killed in an officer-involved shooting over the weekend has been identified.
Jeffery Lynn Jones was shot and killed Friday night by a Dyer County deputy, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
According to officials, officers responding to a report of s domestic disturbance found Jones inside a home on Honeysuckle Cove in Dyersburg, holding both a long gun and a pistol.
When Jones allegedly pointed one of the guns at a deputy, the deputy fired at him. Jones died on the scene.
None of the officers were injured in the incident.
The TBI is currently investigating the shooting.