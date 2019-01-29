Neighbor reacts to deadly Carroll Co. fire

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — Neighbors are grieving after a mobile home fire kills three people.

“We just got down here, and it’s a tragic situation,” Charity Pinkley, a neighbor, said.

Around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday, the Carroll County Fire Department got the call of a house on fire.

“They’re really great kids, and this is going to be hard for the community,” Pinkley said.

Three people died in the fire. Pinkley says all three of the victims were under the age of 25.

One neighbor told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News a small child usually lives at the home, but thankfully they were at their grandparents.

Fire officials say when they got to the home they couldn’t get in due to the flames. Neighbors say this isn’t the first tragedy to hit the family.

“They lost their mother and father a couple of years ago, and they were pushing through all that and making plans to get a new trailer, maybe purchasing some land. That’s what they told me just day before yesterday when they were at my house,” Pinkley said.

Fire officials say they’re still trying to determine what started the fire.