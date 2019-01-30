Mr. Terry L. Holland, age 58 of Camden, TN. passed away on Monday, January 28, 2019 at Camden General Hospital. Mr. Holland was born on December 31, 1960 in Jackson, TN. He was preceded in death by his father, Lottis Holland and brother-in-law, Terry Warren. He was a retired Truck driver with Melton Trucking and Baptist in faith.

Survived by:

Mother: Martha Smothers Holland of Camden, TN

Sons: Cory (Tiffini) Holland of Springfield, TN

Kyle Brundige of Martin, TN

Cody Brundige of Dresden, TN

Sisters: Charleace Warren of McKenzie

Cathy (Tony) Waters of Camden, TN

One Grandson: Landon

Two Granddaughters: Laila, Anabelle

Memorial Visitation with the Holland family will be held on Saturday, February 2, 2019 from 1:00-3:00 pm at Oakdale Funeral Home.