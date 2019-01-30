Car Care Council offers cold-weather vehicle tips

As plunging temperatures chill a large part of the U.S., the Care Car Council offers tips to help keep vehicles running smoothly.

The nonprofit offers six tips to help your vehicle perform at its best during cold weather months.

– Keep the gas tank at least half full; this decreases the chance of moisture forming in the gas lines and possibly freezing.

– Check the tire pressure, including the spare, as tires can lose pressure when temperatures drop. Consider special tires if snow and ice are a problem in your area.

– Have the exhaust system checked for carbon monoxide leaks, which can be especially dangerous during cold weather driving when windows are closed.

– Allow your car a little more time to warm up when temperatures are below freezing so that the oil in the engine and transmission circulate and get warm.

– Change to low-viscosity oil in winter as it will flow more easily between moving parts when it is cold. Drivers in sub-zero temperatures should drop their oil weight from 10-W30 to 5-W30 as thickened oil can make it hard to start the car.

– Consider using cold weather washer fluid and special winter windshield blades if you live in a place with especially harsh winter conditions.

They also say drivers should stock an emergency kit with an ice scraper and snowbrush, jumper cables, flashlight, blanket, extra clothes, bottled water, dry food snacks and needed medication.

For more on the Car Care Council, along with more vehicle safety and maintenance tips, visit www.carcare.org.