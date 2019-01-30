Virginia W. Burton
|Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.
Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441
|Name: City & State
|Virginia W. Burton of Puryear, TN
|Age:
|95
|Place of Death:
|Paris Healthcare Center
|Date of Death:
|Tuesday, January 29, 2019
|Funeral Time/Day:
|12:00 P.M. Saturday, February 2, 2019
|Place of Funeral:
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Minister(s):
|Mike Rhodes
|Place of Burial:
|Puryear City Cemetery
|Visitation:
|After 10:00 A.M. Saturday until time of service
|Date/Place of Birth:
|December 5, 1923 in Jasper, Alabama
|Pallbearers:
|Tim Brown, Tony Brown, Tyler Brown, Casey Mounts, Danny Spies, Larry Wilson; Honorary: Emily Brown, Alyssa Brown, Caitlin Brown, Mikali Mounts, Amanda Dubois, Jeff Burton, and Tina Burton
|Both Parents Names:
|Floyd Monroe Wright and Mary Lois Anderson Wright, both preceded
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
|J.T. Burton, Married: January 16, 1941; Preceded: May 19, 2013
|Daughters: City/State
|Jan (Johnny) Brown, Paris, TN
|Sons: City/State
|James T. “Terry” Burton, preceded
Daughter-in-law: Tommie Burton, Puryear, TN
|Grandchildren:
|Four
|Great Grandchildren:
|One preceded
|Sisters: City/State
|Lucille Howze, Atlanta, GA
Ruth Huey and Marie Donnelly, both preceded
|Brothers: City/State
|Charles Ray Wright, prec. in infancy
|Personal Information:
|Ms. Burton was a longtime member of Puryear Baptist Church. She was an avid Alabama football fan. Virginia had worked several jobs as a secretary, was a homemaker, loving wife, mother, and grandmother.