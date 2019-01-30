Virginia W. Burton

Name: City & State Virginia W. Burton of Puryear, TN
Age: 95
Place of Death: Paris Healthcare Center
Date of Death: Tuesday, January 29, 2019
Funeral Time/Day: 12:00 P.M. Saturday, February 2, 2019
Place of Funeral: McEvoy Funeral Home
Minister(s): Mike Rhodes
Place of Burial: Puryear City Cemetery
Visitation: After 10:00 A.M. Saturday until time of service
Date/Place of Birth: December 5, 1923 in Jasper, Alabama
Pallbearers: Tim Brown, Tony Brown, Tyler Brown, Casey Mounts, Danny Spies, Larry Wilson; Honorary: Emily Brown, Alyssa Brown, Caitlin Brown, Mikali Mounts, Amanda Dubois, Jeff Burton, and Tina Burton
Both Parents Names: Floyd Monroe Wright and Mary Lois Anderson Wright, both preceded
Spouse: Date of Marriage J.T. Burton, Married: January 16, 1941; Preceded: May 19, 2013
Daughters: City/State Jan (Johnny) Brown, Paris, TN
Sons: City/State James T. “Terry” Burton, preceded

Daughter-in-law: Tommie Burton, Puryear, TN
Grandchildren: Four
Great Grandchildren: One preceded
Sisters: City/State Lucille Howze, Atlanta, GA

Ruth Huey and Marie Donnelly, both preceded
Brothers: City/State Charles Ray Wright, prec. in infancy
Personal Information: Ms. Burton was a longtime member of Puryear Baptist Church. She was an avid Alabama football fan. Virginia had worked several jobs as a secretary, was a homemaker, loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

 