Jerry L. Lewis of Ramer, TN was born September 9, 1963 in Millington, TN the son of Judy Hooks Wilson and the late Robert Lewis. He departed this life on January 29, 2019 in Jackson, TN at the age of 55 Years, 4 Months, 20 Days. Jerry had been disabled since he was 19 years old.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, being with his family, and playing online games with his kids. He served in the Army National Guard.

Jerry is survived by two sons, Michael Lewis and wife Paige of Greeley, CO, Billy Lewis of Woodward, OK; his mother and father, Judy and Billy Wilson of Ramer; three sisters, Paula Crockett and husband Ethan of Leesville, LA, Elaine Eastman and husband Richard of Olive Branch, MS, Tammy Wilson of Jackson, TN; aunts and uncles, Paul and Ida Cox, Albert and Kellie Lewis, along with a host of other family and friends.

In addition to his father, Jerry was preceded in death by his grandparents.