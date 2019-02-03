Expect Rain Chances For Much Of The Week

Weather Update – 11:42 p.m. – Sunday, February 3rd

After a dry and fair weekend, we will see the return of rain. Overnight we’ll see clouds build up as a cold front slowly approaches Monday. With winds still out of the south, we’ll continue to be mild through much of the week. Lows will be in the mid 50s tonight with scattered showers possible, mainly after midnight into early Monday morning. They’ll be on and off throughout the day Monday.

The cold front reaches West Tennessee late Monday into Tuesday, so we’ll see lowered rain chances by Tuesday. That then lifts and stalls to our north. With winds out of the southwest and a broad trough in the west continuing to push towards the Mid-South, rain chances increase into mid-week.

There will be more widespread showers through Thursday with some embedded storms, before another cold front approaches Thursday night. That front will bring colder air back to the area, with lows around freezing by Thursday night. In West Tennessee some areas especially north could see over two inches of rain by the end of the week. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Corallys

Facebook – facebook.com/corallystv

Email – cortiz@wbbjtv.com