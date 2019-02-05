Funeral services for Alonzo Bommer, age 80, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens. Mr. Bommer passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation will begin Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 9:00 am until 7:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Mr. Bommer will lie in state Friday morning, February 8, 2019 at Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church from 11:00 am until time of service.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.

—

Amber Haynes

Digital Marketing Specialist, WBBJ

346 Muse Street, Jackson, TN 38301

cell: 731.617.0128 ahaynes@wbbjtv.com

wbbjtv.com

Attachments area