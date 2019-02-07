Authorities say Middle TN deputies fatally shoot man brandishing gun

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say Middle Tennessee deputies fatally shot a man when he exited a home brandishing a gun and making threats.

News outlets report Rutherford County deputies responding to a domestic call at the home Wednesday night found an armed man inside with three potential hostages.

A sheriff’s statement says two people were able to leave the home, but a third could not due to medical reasons.

Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh said deputies were negotiating with the man when he came outside.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said 43-year-old Allon Jones pointed the gun toward deputies, who fired in response. No deputies were injured. An agency statement says its investigation continues.