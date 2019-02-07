Jackson Firemen put out a burning car shop

JACKSON,

Tenn–

The Jackson Fire Department Battalion Chief Randy Hayes said they received call of a fire at Super Lube around 6:48 p.m. Thursday on North Parkway.

“We came up Royal Street, we had 3 engines, and an aerial response, soon as we made the turn off of Royal, onto North Parkway we could see that it was coming through the roof,” said Jackson Fire Department Battalion Chief Randy Hayes.

Hayes said authorities shut down North Parkway in order to put the fire out.

“Our guys did a good job, we got on it and got it knocked down quickly,” said Chief Hayes.

Hayes said no one was inside the business at the time and no one was injured and the owner of Super Lube suspects a possible cause of the fire.

“He did said he had a waste oil burning heater, that was located right under where the fire broke through the roof, but there was one vehicle inside the business” said Chief Hayes.

30 minutes after the fire was out, firefighters continued to put out hotspots in the shop.

The Jackson Fire Department are still investigating the cause of the fire.