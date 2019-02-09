Rain Arrives Tonight And Will Last Through Monday

Weather Update – 11:23 p.m. – Saturday, February 9th

Light rain has begun to move in around our southeastern counties. Expect scattered showers for much of the night before the rain becomes widespread by Sunday afternoon. Tonight lows will stay in the mid to upper 30s, with some spots just above freezing. Counties to our north and west could see some brief freezing rain at times. Lake County is the only county in West Tennessee under a Winter Weather Advisory due to the possibility of ice. No major impacts or much accumulation is expected out it.

Winds will be shifting out of the southeast bringing with it that warm, moist air mass. Highs will stay mainly in the mid to upper 40s tomorrow with occasional rain throughout the day. The frontal boundary associated with the rain will stall just to our north, including parts of the Missouri Boot-heel and Northeast Arkansas, which will keep bringing continuous rain fall to areas mainly north of I-40 through Monday evening.

Rainfall amounts from this event, before the system finally moves and gives us a final round of heavy rainfall Monday night, range from 2-4″ further north with localized amounts higher possible. Elsewhere around I-40 we could see 1-3″. The ground still being saturated from the rain and flooding from earlier this week will make flooding a concern.

Right now several counties north of I-40 are under a Flood Watch starting Sunday night into Monday evening. The rain will be clearing out by Tuesday morning with temperatures by then in the lower 60s, but dropping throughout the day. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

