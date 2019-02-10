A local church celebrates their 10th anniversary

JACKSON, Tenn. – A local church is celebrating ten years of service to the community.

Members of City Fellowship Baptist Church celebrated with food, music and dancing.

Friends, family and loved ones gathered together to listen to the service and join in prayer with all those who attended.

It was an event where everyone from the community could come together and sing songs of praise.

“It’s kind of a homecoming service and we are playing some songs from the old days and just to see what the lord has done over the years,” said Pastor Russ Pflasterer.

Pastor Pflasterer says he hopes the church continues to grow.