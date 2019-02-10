Expect Heavy Rain And A Few Strong Storms Monday

Weather Update – 11:29 p.m. – Sunday, February 10th

The rain still has been continuous but stationary for many of the counties just north of Interstate 40. The frontal boundary that has been stationary along the interstate will lift north and push the heavier showers closer to the Kentucky, Tennessee border. Because of that we won’t see a whole lot in terms of rain in Madison County and surrounding areas for the first half of the night.

Temperatures have also stayed steady, with lows only staying in the mid 40s before gradually warming up overnight. By early Monday morning as the boundary shifts further south again we’ll begin to see the return of steady rain, which will be heavy at times.

During the afternoon the boundary continues to shift and more showers form ahead of an approaching front which will swing by late Monday into early Tuesday. In the mean time there will be a bit more instability in the atmosphere for there to be some storms developing in that evening.

There is a marginal risk for some severe storms south of the interstate Monday evening. Rainfall amounts right now will range from up to 4″ further north, to a trace further south after the rain finishes early Tuesday morning. Because of the continuous rain on the already saturated grounds, many of the northern counties will be under a Flood Watch until Monday night. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

